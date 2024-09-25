AlTi Global Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,392,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

