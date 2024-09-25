AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,838 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.