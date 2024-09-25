AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,344 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 212,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 57,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.