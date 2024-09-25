iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stake Lowered by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

