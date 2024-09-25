AlTi Global Inc. Sells 398 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWD opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $190.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

