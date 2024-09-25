Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Reduced by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,456 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after buying an additional 2,242,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after buying an additional 1,513,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,069,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

