Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

