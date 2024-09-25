Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

