118,643 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 496,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 443,162 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 410,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 557,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 170,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

