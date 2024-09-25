iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Position Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.37. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $143.49 and a twelve month high of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

