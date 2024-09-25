Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 127,601 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 8.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $41,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,018.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

