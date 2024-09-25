Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,367 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 236,330 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,996,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.