AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $389.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

