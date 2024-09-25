AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. owned 0.64% of AlTi Global worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.68. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,953.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at $110,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 68,597 shares of company stock worth $269,227 and sold 186,437 shares worth $766,244. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlTi Global Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

