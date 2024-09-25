EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $825.01 and its 200 day moving average is $922.49.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.