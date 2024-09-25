Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

