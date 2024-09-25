Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10,683.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $225.39 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

