Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kellanova by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

K stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

