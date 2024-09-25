Cronos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $6.92 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00043761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

