PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $712.92 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00265795 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 713,259,040 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 711,808,950.913881. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99982195 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,269,872.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.