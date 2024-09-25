Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 49259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

