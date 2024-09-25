Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.89 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $75.49 million and $7.89 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,770.92 or 0.99935062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008178 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

