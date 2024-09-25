1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 47.9% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 67,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 29,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nextracker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 798,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,401,000 after buying an additional 359,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

