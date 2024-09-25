Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $402.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.84 and a 200-day moving average of $404.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

