5,300 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $911.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.