1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 326.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $151,808,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 30,172.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.79.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

