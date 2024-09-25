ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

