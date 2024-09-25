Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

