Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.90. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

