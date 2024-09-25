Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

