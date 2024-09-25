Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

