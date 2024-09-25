ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,374 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

