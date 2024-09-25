Profund Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

