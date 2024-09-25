Profund Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

