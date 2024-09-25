Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,606 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

KGC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

