Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $26.44. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 373,481 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

