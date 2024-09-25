Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Worley Price Performance

Worley stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Worley has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Worley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

