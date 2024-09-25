Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 12,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Further Reading

