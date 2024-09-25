Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

About Zijin Mining Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.