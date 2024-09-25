Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.
About Zijin Mining Group
