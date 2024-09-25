Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Down 3.5 %
WTHVF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 16,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,974. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Westhaven Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.