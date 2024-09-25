Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

WTHVF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 16,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,974. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

