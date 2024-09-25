Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of YBGJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 161,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,626. Yubo International Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
