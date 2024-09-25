NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,908,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,891,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Specifically, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

