Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,916. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

