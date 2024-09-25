Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,111,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $545,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,975,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 78,610 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $276.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

