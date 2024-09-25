Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

