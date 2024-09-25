Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

