Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

