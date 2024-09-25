Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

