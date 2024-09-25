Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 739,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

