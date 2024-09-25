Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 2.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

